Decatur shooter caught after he returns to crime scene, police say

DECATUR — Police sworn affidavits describe a Decatur shooter who opened fire at another person in a parking lot and got arrested when he returned to the scene of the crime the next day.

The affidavit said the shooting occurred at 11 p.m. Tuesday in the Wood Plaza Mart lot and officers recovered four of five spent .45 caliber shell casings stamped with the logo “45 Auto Ammo Inc” while the fifth shell was marked “45 Auto Winchester.”

The affidavit, signed by Officer Stephanie Vail, said police later pulled store surveillance video which showed the male suspect in pink shorts firing the shots “at someone else in the parking lot.” He was also seen riding in a red Pontiac car, registration clearly visible, and police also noted the description of a woman who was accompanying him.

Vail said police were waiting in the same parking lot Wednesday at 1 a.m. when the same car pulled in and then immediately drove out again. Officers gave chase and stopped the red Pontiac in the 1400 block of East Johns Avenue. The 22-year-old woman seen on the surveillance tape was driving and the 26-year-old alleged shooter was the front seat passenger, both clearly recognizable from the surveillance footage, according to Vail.

“DPD officers checked the flight path of the vehicle in order to see if anything was thrown from the vehicle,” she added. “DPD officers located a black Glock Model 30 .45 caliber handgun at the end of a driveway of 1221 East Johns Avenue. The handgun was located in a white plastic bag and had an extended magazine, which held 24 rounds."

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Of the 13 bullets left in the magazine and the one round in the chamber, the bullets were either stamped “45 Auto Ammo” or “45 Auto Winchester.” The gun was also listed as being stolen in a previous Decatur Police theft report.

Vail said the man refused to talk at all and the woman denied being present at the shooting, despite the video evidence. “It was evident (she) was withholding information and not being truthful in order to prevent apprehension of the suspect,” Vail added.

The man was booked on preliminary charges of the aggravated discharge and the aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, being an armed habitual criminal, possession of a stolen firearm and unlawful use of a weapon by a felon. Police said he has a criminal record that includes a prior weapons conviction. He remained in the Macon County Jail Thursday with bail set at $500,000, meaning he must post a bond of $50,000 to be freed.

The woman was booked on a preliminary charge of obstructing justice and was free after posting a bond of $750 on bail set at $7,500.

All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state attorney’s office.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.