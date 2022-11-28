Decatur shooting victim has died

DECATUR — The Decatur woman shot and wounded in the city early Saturday has since died, police said Monday.

Decatur police Detective Sgt. Steve Carroll confirmed the woman’s identity as Shakita S. Bond, 31, who had been transferred to Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana.

Carroll said the Champaign County Coroner's Office told police Bond had been pronounced dead at 1:46 p.m. Sunday.

The detective said police patrols found Bond with severe injuries in the 1200 block of East Sedgwick Street at 5:52 a.m. Saturday after responding to calls that a person had been shot.

"Decatur patrol officers responded and located a female, later identified as Shakita S. Bond, unresponsive in a vehicle," Carroll added. "The investigation is ongoing at this time."

Carroll told the Herald & Review that detectives had been working the case intensely since the shooting happened. He said there had been the realization from the start of the investigation that this might turn into a homicide inquiry given the severity of Bond’s injuries. Carroll said detectives would be meeting Monday to review progress in the case.

"The Decatur Police Department is seeking information and cooperation from the community in reference to this homicide," Carroll said. "Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the police department Criminal Investigations Division at 217-424-2734 or Crime Stoppers at 217-423-8477 (TIPS)."