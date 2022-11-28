Decatur shooting victim has died

DECATUR — The Decatur woman
shot and wounded in the city early Saturday has since died, police said Monday.
Decatur police Detective Sgt. Steve Carroll confirmed the woman’s identity as Shakita S. Bond, 31, who had been transferred to Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana.
Carroll said the Champaign County Coroner's Office told police Bond had been pronounced dead at 1:46 p.m. Sunday.
How to use our e-edition feature on the Herald & Review website.
The detective said police patrols found Bond with severe injuries in the 1200 block of East Sedgwick Street at 5:52 a.m. Saturday after responding to calls that a person had been shot.
"Decatur patrol officers responded and located a female, later identified as Shakita S. Bond, unresponsive in a vehicle," Carroll added. "The investigation is ongoing at this time."
Carroll told the Herald & Review that detectives had been working the case intensely since the shooting happened. He said there had been the realization from the start of the investigation that this might turn into a homicide inquiry given the severity of Bond’s injuries. Carroll said detectives would be meeting Monday to review progress in the case.
"The Decatur Police Department is seeking information and cooperation from the community in reference to this homicide," Carroll said. "Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the police department Criminal Investigations Division at 217-424-2734 or Crime Stoppers at 217-423-8477 (TIPS)."
Updated mugshots from the Herald & Review
Joseph A. Williams
Joseph A. Williams faces preliminary charges of aggravated resisting a peace officer, obstruction of justice, possession of machine gun and weapon by a felon, aggravated discharge of a weapon and unlawful use of weapon, and attempted murder of a peace officer in connection with the shooting of a Decatur police officer on Jan. 8, 2022.
READ MORE
William A. Hosea
William A. Hosea faces preliminary charges of reckless discharge of a firearm and endangering the life of a child in connection with the Jan. 6 shooting of a 3-year-old child.
READ MORE
Randolph Hayes
Randolph Hayes is pleading not guilty to a charge of burglary. Prosecutors allege he stole a landline phone and then tried to sell it back to the victim. He was on parole at the time after having been convicted of an earlier burglary offense.
TONY REID
Byron D. Theus
Byron D. Theus Jr. is pleading not guilty to multiple counts of home invasion,
armed robbery and aggravated kidnapping in connection with a home invasion the night of Nov. 20, 2018. READ MORE
Jetrevius O. Jarrett
Jetrevius O. Jarrett has been arrested on first-degree murder charges in connection with the fatal Christmas Eve shooting of Efrem O. Jones.
READ MORE
Phillip Gehrken
Phillip J. Gehrken, 52, of Forsyth has pleaded not guilty to three alternate counts of first degree murder stemming from the July 11 fatal shooting of 51-year-old victim Kevin Cooper.
READ THE STORY HERE.
Emmanuel White
Emmanuel White, 18, is charged in Moultrie County with two counts of armed violence, possession of a stolen firearm, unlawful possession of a stolen/converted motor vehicle, possession of methamphetamine and defacing identification marks on a firearm.
READ THE STORY
Defendant was sentenced to 36 months probation in November after pleading guilty to possession of a stolen firearm in a plea deal that saw all other charges dismissed. He was also sentenced to 149 days in jail with credit for 149 days already served.
Aaron L. Hand
Aaron L. Hand, 33, was sentenced to 14 years in prison Jan. 20 after pleading guilty to a charge of committing aggravated kidnapping while armed with a knife. The case dates to Jan. 13, 2021, when Hand, a registered sex predator, tried to abduct a female customer of the Macon gas station where he was then working.
Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!