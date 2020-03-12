You are the owner of this article.
Decatur St. Patrick's Day parade will go on as scheduled, organizers say
Decatur St. Patrick's Day parade will go on as scheduled, organizers say

The St. Patrick's Day parade will continue as scheduled on Saturday, organizers say. 

 CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW

DECATUR — The St. Patrick's Day parade scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday, March 14, in downtown Decatur will continue as scheduled, according to parade organizer Jim Wrigley.

The event is sponsored by the local Knights of Columbus. Members of the group are in agreement that no conditions would cancel the parade, "unless there is a public health declaration for Decatur," Wrigley said.

Organizers are asking participants and visitors to remain home if they are not feeling well. 

Chicago has cancelled its St. Patrick's Day celebration, and a number of other Decatur-area events were being called off Thursday because of the threat of coronavirus. For a developing list of cancellations, click here. 

From the Archives:  St. Patrick's Day in Decatur

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

