DECATUR — Nayan B. Patel, who inflicted a frenzied stabbing attack on a passer-by in Decatur after asking him for a cigarette, has been sent to prison for four years.

The 43-year-old defendant pleaded guilty to a charge of aggravated battery involving great bodily harm when he appeared in Macon County Circuit Court on Feb. 16.

A sworn affidavit from Decatur police said the attack dates to June 29 when he accosted a 44-year-old man in the 1800 block of North Water Street as the man was walking home.

The affidavit said Patel had first asked the man for a cigarette and, when told the man only had the one, had asked if he could just get a “hit” from it. The man then flicked the cigarette towards Patel before suddenly finding himself under attack.

“(The victim) advised without warning the subject (later identified as Patel) began striking him in the face/body with what he initially believed was a fist but ultimately ended up being an unknown cutting instrument, as (the victim) discovered he had been cut/stabbed.”

The wounds turned out to be so severe that police said the victim, rushed to hospital, needed surgery to repair damage to his liver.

Police said the victim had later helped identify Patel by recognizing him as someone he had seen a few days earlier while visiting a neighbor. He said the man had introduced himself as “Lopez” and was bragging about trying to steal a car which turned out to have a child passenger in it.

The victim said he had looked up a story in the Herald & Review about an arrest linked to the car theft and learned that the man who had referred to himself as Lopez was Nayan Patel.

The injured man was later able to pick Patel’s photo out of a line-up provided by the police and the defendant was found and arrested July 19 and had remained jailed until the Feb. 16 sentencing hearing.