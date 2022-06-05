Decatur stabbing suspect had blood on his knife, hands and clothes, police report

DECATUR — Police said a Decatur man accused of stabbing a male victim during an argument still had the bloody knife on him as well as blood-stained hands, and he was wearing blood-spattered clothes.

The 45-year-old man had been arrested the evening of May 31 shortly after the attack, which was reported to have taken place in the 1100 block of East Lincoln Avenue.

A sworn affidavit said a woman had found the 32-year-old victim, accompanied by two juveniles, fleeing along the street with the suspect chasing them.

“She (the witness) said … she transported (the victim) to HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital,” said Officer Austin Clark, who signed the affidavit. “(She) advised at this time (the victim) was in and out of consciousness.”

Doctors treating the victim said he had a stab wound in his side which measured more than an inch long.

Clark said police reviewed video surveillance footage that captured some of the violence and showed the knife-wielding man to be the aggressor.

“When officers made contact (with him), he was found to have the knife described by witnesses in his front right pants pocket,” Clark added. “The knife was observed to have suspected blood on it as well. Officers also observed him to have what appeared to be blood on his hands and clothes.”

The man is quoted as admitting he had injured the victim. The affidavit quotes him as saying: “...He did use his knife to stab or cut (he said he could not remember specifics) (the victim) as a means of self-defense,” added Clark.

The officer said the man claimed the two of them had been arguing but he could not remember what the argument was about.

The man was booked on a preliminary charge of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. A check of the Macon County Jail Sunday showed he remained in custody with bail set at $35,000, requiring him to post a bond of $3,500 to be freed.

All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state's attorney’s office.

