Decatur steps up to help others in need

DECATUR — Although Central Illinois may have escaped a blizzard, the wind and frigid temperatures still are still a concern.

However, this is when the community steps up.

Staff at the Oasis Day Center have been working to make sure all of their clients are safe. “But God has just been so amazing,” said Oasis associate Shirley Powell.

According to the local social service agencies, volunteers have contacted them to offer their services and time to assist those seeking shelter from the extreme cold that swept into the area Thursday afternoon. Temperatures across the region dropped below zero and the wind chill factor registered in the negative double digits.

“The most common weather related issues that we have seen are related to cold exposure and auto accidents associated with difficult driving conditions,” said Dr. Ted Clark, chief medical officer for Decatur Memorial Hospital.

The temperatures are not expected to rise above freezing until Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.

Volunteers and donations of warm food arrived at the Oasis and the Salvation Army less than 24 hours after the cold weather blew in. For Friday’s lunch, members from the Renaissance Church grilled burgers and hot dogs outside of the Oasis Day Center. The clients also received a donation of pizza from the Good Samaritan Inn.

During the recent weather conditions, Powell said she has worked overtime, “to make sure everyone is in a warm, safe area at night,” she said. “We got everyone placed somewhere.”

At the end of the day, the Oasis staff transport women to Careage House and God’s Shelter of Love and the men to the Salvation Army for places to sleep. The shelters regularly distribute gloves and hats to the people who visit. “It seems like they lose gloves everyday,” Powell said. “This is consistent.”

The Oasis closes the doors at 5 p.m. However, several staff members remain on site during the cold weather until the Old King’s Orchard Community Center, located at 815 N. Church St., opens up at 8 p.m. “We will stay until then,” Powell said. “If they don’t open for some reason, we’ll just stay here. One big happy family.”

Decatur’s social service agencies often work together. Eyuel Bedane, director for Salvation Army men’s shelter, received lunch for his guests from the Good Samaritan Inn before a family of volunteers served the meal at the shelter facility, 229 W. Main St.

Although the Salvation Army is open for men in the evening, approximately 55 people were staying warm during the day on Friday. “That is very helpful,” Bedane said. “The community helps us a lot.”

Restaurants and stores, including Starbucks, Walmart and Red Lobster, have also donated food. “It’s not a lot, but it helps us,” Bedane said. “We appreciate it.”

Along with hats, gloves and jackets, the Salvation Army is also in need of medical scrubs and flip-flop sandals. According to Bedane, the clients must take a shower when they arrive for the evening. “So they have to change their clothes and into scrubs,” he said.

The Red Cross donated approximately 30 bed cots to the Salvation Army last year; however, more cots are still needed. “They break easily,” Bedane said.

Nicky Besser and the volunteers at the Good Samaritan Inn serve free lunches 365 days a year. “And we had all of our volunteers show up,” the director said about Friday’s meal. “Plus we turned two away.”

On a typical day, Good Samaritan has more than 150 people arriving for lunch. On Friday, the number of visitors was only 46. However, the Salvation Army picked up 60 meals and Good Samaritan took 75 meals to Oasis and six were taken to the Water Street Mission.

“It’s cold, so why make people walk here,” Besser said. “We want to do what makes sense for everyone.”

People aren’t the only ones that need protection. Employees at Shaner’s Towing and Tire, located on Greenswitch Road in Decatur, were busy, too.

“There hasn’t been a lot of people off the roads,” said office manager Amanda Vaughan.

“But there’s a lot of jump-starts and lock-outs. We’ve had a few tows, but a lot of them are for dead batteries.”

The cold weather can be to blame for draining a car battery, Vaughan said.

In the meantime, tow truck operators and car maintenance employees recommend drivers protect themselves. “Get normal service on your vehicle and get your battery switched out when it’s time, that helps,” Vaughan said.

