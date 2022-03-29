Decatur sting operation nets 7 pounds of mailed cocaine

DECATUR — A combined sting operation involving police and postal inspectors led to the arrest of a major Decatur drug dealer who got a shipment of more than 7 pounds of cocaine through the mail, a sworn affidavit said.

The 41-year-old man was arrested Monday afternoon following a police chase after officers had seen his package get delivered to an address in the 4100 block of Starlight Avenue.

The affidavit said the package, mailed from Texas, had earlier been intercepted March 24 following a combined investigation by Decatur police, the Macon County Sheriff’s Office and United States Postal Inspection Service.

James Callaway, a Decatur police detective who signed the affidavit, said the package had been opened and the contents tested as positive for cocaine.

“Approximately 147 grams (5 ounces) was removed from the package and placed into an evidence bag and sealed,” said Callaway. “The evidence bag containing the 147 grams of cocaine was placed back into the USPS package. Also placed in the package were additional items so the box would have approximately the same weight.”

That was the package delivered to the Starlight Avenue address Monday afternoon. Callaway said the man drove off in a truck after collecting it and was followed to an address in the 3700 block of Northhaven Court. The detective said the man fled in his vehicle as police moved in and police didn’t pursue it due to safety concerns because of heavy traffic.

Callaway said police had the vehicle under surveillance, however, and officers were waiting when the man pulled into the 1600 block of East Wood Street. “The driver … fled on foot and was taken into custody after a brief pursuit in the 1600 block of East Johns Avenue,” added Callaway. The detective said the drug box was recovered from the ground after police retraced the route of the fleeing man.

Officers later executed a search warrant for the Starlight Avenue address where they discovered the man is the boyfriend of the woman who lives there.

“During a search of the residence, detectives located a pair of pants in the southwest bedroom which contained a wallet with debit/credit cards containing the name of (the man),” Callaway said. “Also in the pair of pants was $3,365 in cash. In the southwest bedroom, detectives also located a loaded handgun.”

The man was booked on preliminary charges of drug trafficking and possession of illegal drugs with intent to deliver. A check of Macon County Jail records Tuesday showed he remained in custody with bail set at $500,000, requiring him to post a bond of $50,000 to be released.

Macon County Circuit Court records show the man was convicted of aggravated battery with a firearm in 2002 and sentenced to 20 years in prison.

All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state's attorney’s office.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

