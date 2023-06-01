DECATUR — A coffee shop boss in Decatur is accused of groping one of his female employees.

Jason R. Feller, who co-owns the Black Iron Coffee Company at 2890 Mount Zion Road, was arraigned in Macon County Circuit Court on a charge of criminal sexual abuse.

He has yet to enter a formal plea on the allegation. The charge is rated as a class A misdemeanor with a maximum penalty of up to a year in jail and a fine of $2,500.

A sworn affidavit filed by the Macon County Sheriff’s Office said the 45-year-old defendant had accosted the employee, aged 27, on the afternoon of Sunday, May 21. The employee is quoted as saying she has a habit of stopping by on Sundays, when the business is closed, to fix herself a drink.

“(She) advised that as she was standing at the sink, Jason approached her and attempted to grab her breasts with his hands,” said Detective Cody Woods, who signed the affidavit. “She said that she attempted to block his hands by holding her arms up to her chest and grabbing her shoulders.

“(She) said that Jason continued so she bent over in a further attempt to keep him from grabbing her. She advised at this time, Jason was behind her, reaching around, and attempting to get his hands up her shirt. She said she was not wearing a bra at the time and that Jason was able to fondle her bare breast with his hands.”

The employee is quoted as telling police she repeatedly ordered Feller to stop and was eventually able to break free and run out the store exit.

The allegation then takes a strange turn because the employee tells police she had at first been willing not to press charges if Feller would allow her to kick him in the groin as a kind of street justice punishment. She says she had contacted both Feller and his wife — who co-owns the business with him — and gave them her ultimatum the day after the alleged assault.

“At that time Jason agreed and (the employee) and her boyfriend went to Jason’s house…” said Woods.

“When they arrived at the house, Jason was gone. The group was able to get Jason to return with the threat of calling law enforcement. Once he returned to the house, (the employee) admitted to kicking Jason in the testicles… which caused him to regurgitate.

“When asked why she then called law enforcement after they had made an agreement, (she) stated she wasn’t satisfied and that something needs to be done to Jason since he is a serial perpetrator.”

The woman told police she had heard from other employees that Feller had inappropriately touched them.

A message left for Feller at the business seeking comment and his version of events went unanswered.

Asked about the employee’s further allegations that there may be other victims involved, Macon County State’s Attorney Scott Rueter said: “Any time there is an allegation of wrong-doing that is investigated by the police department, we would look at any further allegations in connection to it if there is evidence.

“So if we have other individuals who step forward and make claims, we will consider their claims and investigate them the same as any other claim against Mr. Feller.”

Feller appeared Tuesday in Macon County Circuit Court and was asked by Judge Lindsey Shelton if he planned to hire a lawyer. “We’re talking to attorneys,” he told the judge. Shelton then ordered him to be back in court for a pretrial hearing June 15.

A check of Macon County Jail records showed that Feller is free after posting a $500 bond on bail set at $5,000.

2023 mugshots from the Herald & Review Lourash Hirstein Phillip Gehrken Joseph A. Williams Jetrevius O. Jarrett Edwards King-Woods Wilson Derrickson Colby J. Park