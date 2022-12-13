Decatur store worker arrested with illegal gun, police say

DECATUR — Police say a Decatur store worker who carried an illegal gun he had assembled from mail-order parts was arrested after his manager saw he was armed and called authorities.

A sworn affidavit from Decatur police said the manager had become alarmed on the morning of Nov. 4 when she saw “a bulge on the right hip” of Jacob M. Brown, which the manager feared was a weapon.

Police arrived and told Brown, 32, that they were going to perform a “weapons pat-down of his person”, whereupon he told officers he was armed. Police then took custody of a loaded 9mm handgun along with an extra magazine of ammunition.

“Brown advised officers he had purchased the firearm by separate parts online in 2017, and it does not have a serial number,” said Officer Griffin Meeker, who signed the affidavit.

“Brown said that he knew he had the firearm on him illegally. He stated that he had it on him for his protection.”

Brown appeared in Macon County Circuit Court on Dec. 6 and was arraigned on a charge of the aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. He had asked for time to hire a lawyer and was told to be back in court with his counsel on Jan. 13.

Brown remains free after posting a $1,000 bond on bail set at $10,000. Prosecutors had asked for bail to be set at $15,000.

Updated mugshots from the Herald & Review Joseph A. Williams William A. Hosea Randolph Hayes Byron D. Theus Jetrevius O. Jarrett Phillip Gehrken Emmanuel White Aaron L. Hand