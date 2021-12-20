Decatur suspect in violent robberies behind bars, police report

DECATUR — Police report that a Decatur man wanted for a string of violent robberies is now behind bars after being arrested in Springfield.

The 57-year-old man was booked into the Macon County Jail Friday on preliminary charges of armed robbery, robbery, aggravated battery, identity theft and theft.

A sworn affidavit from Decatur police cataloging the robberies said the crime spree began on Dec. 8 when he is accused of bursting into Tracy’s Salon, 1489 West King St., armed with a hunting knife. The affidavit said he grabbed the purse of a 69-year-old woman who was getting a manicure and waved the knife around, warning “he would kill everyone” before fleeing.

Detective James Weddle, who signed the affidavit, said the man struck again Dec. 11, this time snatching a purse out of a shopping cart as a 42-year-old woman stood outside of the Walmart store at 4224 North Prospect Drive. Weddle said he was seen fleeing in the same blue GMC Envoy he had used for the salon robbery.

And that vehicle showed up again Dec. 12 during a robbery of the Dollar General store at 969 W. Eldorado St. This time the man is described as getting into an altercation with a 53-year-old female store employee who was shoved over and sustained a bleeding wound after her head struck the concrete floor.

Weddle said in the meantime he had received reports that a debit card stolen in the robbery outside of Walmart had been used 10 minutes later at the Tobacco Shack store. The detective said he was able to locate video showing the suspect’s face and also showing him leaving in the GMC Envoy.

On Dec. 15, Weddle said, he was contacted by the crime analysis unit of Springfield Police Department after an “elderly female” had been robbed of her purse, and suffered injuries needing hospital treatment, outside of the city post office. The vehicle the robber had escaped in also matched the description and registration of the GMC Envoy.

“Detective Weddle then sent still images of the suspect from the Tobacco Shack video to Springfield Police which were distributed throughout the department,” Weddle said. “Shortly thereafter, Detective Weddle was notified by Springfield Police that they had located the vehicle and stopped it.”

Weddle said the man denied committing any of the robberies, but the detective said he is also clearly recognizable in video pulled from the Dollar General Store as well the Tobacco Shack images. Weddle said the man has a prior conviction for armed robbery dating from 1995 in Decatur when he was sentenced to 18 years in prison.

A check of Macon County Jail records Monday showed he remained in custody with bail set at $150,000, meaning he must post a bond of $15,000 to be freed.

All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state attorney’s office.

