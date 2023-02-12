DECATUR — Police said a wanted Decatur felon driving a stolen minivan rammed two squad cars and set off on a wild ride on a flat tire before he was finally chased down and arrested in rural Douglas County with the assistance of multiple police agencies.

Sgt. Brian Earles with the Decatur Police Department said the drama had begun at 7:40 a.m. Sunday when patrol officers responded to a stolen vehicle report. The Honda Odyssey minivan was later seen parked in the area of East U.S. 36 and South Country Club Road, and police patrols found the 39-year old suspect at the wheel and accompanied by a male passenger.

“The driver, in an attempt to get away, struck two squad cars, which were occupied, and also rammed an unoccupied motorcycle,” Earles said.

“We used a tire deflation device called a Stop Stick which then flattened the vehicle’s right front tire, but the driver still managed to flee the scene. A pursuit ensued with speeds all over the place from down to about 10 mph to up to 70 mph or 80 mph in various different places.”

Decatur officers chased the vehicle to Sullivan while other law enforcement agencies, including the Sullivan and Tuscola police departments, the Douglas, Moultrie and Piatt county sheriff’s offices and the Illinois State Police, all became involved.

Earles said the pursuit ended just after 9 a.m., when the fleeing vehicle was stopped at the intersection of U.S. 36 and County Road 250 East near the Douglas County village of Garrett, and the driver was taken into custody.

He was later booked into the Macon County Jail on preliminary charges of aggravated assault of police officers, aggravated fleeing and eluding, possession of a stolen vehicle and driving under the influence.

Earles said a check of the man’s record showed he was already wanted by the Mount Zion Police Department for aggravated fleeing and eluding. He had other outstanding warrants for unlawful restraint, aggravated domestic battery and domestic battery.

Earles praised the efforts of all the various police agencies and said it was a fine example of inter-agency cooperation.

“And we are very thankful that no one was hurt and that the suspect was arrested,” he added.

Earles said the passenger had been cooperative when questioned and the sergeant said he understood that man had not been charged with any offense.

All preliminary charges are subject to review by the office of the state’s attorney.

Updated mugshots from the Herald & Review Joseph A. Williams William A. Hosea Randolph Hayes Byron D. Theus Jetrevius O. Jarrett Phillip Gehrken Emmanuel White Aaron L. Hand