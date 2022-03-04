Decatur teen leads police on 15-block, high-speed chase

DECATUR — A Decatur teen told police he ignored their activated police lights for nearly 15 blocks because he thought he was being followed by someone trying to shoot him, police said.

Once he was stopped, the 18-year-old was taken into custody Thursday on preliminary charges of endangering the life of a child and aggravated fleeing from police, a court affidavit said.

According to the sworn affidavit, the Decatur police detectives observed a vehicle performing multiple traffic violations shortly before midnight.

The actions led officers to maintain surveillance on the vehicle until a traffic stop was initiated by a another police vehicle near the intersection of Mound Road and Woodford Street. Police say the vehicle continued south on Woodford, disregarding their emergency lights and reaching speeds of 85 mph.

The affidavit said the pursuing police car reached speeds close to 90 mph and were still not able to get close to the vehicle. The teen eventually stopped near the 2200 block of North Woodford where he exited the vehicle and was taken into custody.

Inside the vehicle was a 20-year-old female in the front passenger seat and a two-month-old infant in the backseat, the affidavit said.

During a mirandized interview, the teen said he believed he was being followed by someone trying to shoot him. When officers explained that he had 15 blocks to pull over as emergency lights were activated, he said he continued to drive until he believed he was not being followed any longer.

A check of Macon County Jail records Friday show the teen was released after positing $500 bond on bail set at $5,000.

All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state's attorney’s office.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.