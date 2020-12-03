Decatur teen pulled from fire died from smoke inhalation, coroner says

SPRINGFIELD — Smoke inhalation has been listed as the preliminary cause of death of Janariyah Scott, the 13-year-old Decatur girl who was pulled from a Decatur fire on Sunday.

Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon said the determination was made following an autopsy Wednesday. Janariyah was pronounced dead at 12:23 p.m. Monday at the Pediatric ICU unit at HSHS St. John's Hospital.

Decatur firefighters were called to 650 W. Main St. at 1:45 p.m. Sunday. When they arrived, they found heavy fire at the front of the house.

Witnesses who spoke with a Herald & Review reporter Sunday afternoon said they had forced their way into the burning building upon hearing that there were children trapped inside, but were unsuccessful in their attempt to make it upstairs.

Responding firefighters located Janariyah and removed her from the house via a second-story window of the two-story building, Deputy Fire Chief Jim Ohl said during an interview Monday.

Emergency Management Services personnel quickly began conducting CPR on the girl before she was transported for medical treatment. Ohl said a 7-year-old child was rescued from the building by firefighters who first arrived on scene and was also transported to receive medical attention. No update on that child has been provided.

