DECATUR — As new details emerge about accused theft teams of foreign ancestry targeting customers of Decatur Walmart stores, a check of police reports shows it’s not the first time Central Illinois has been hit by similar criminal groups.

In the latest case, a man of Romanian origin, Eugen F. Pribegeanu, 36, is accused of working with a 29-year-old woman who lists an address in California to distract Walmart shoppers in store parking lots and steal credit and debit cards.

Pribegeanu has been charged with aggravated identity theft and is due to appear in Macon County Circuit Court for a preliminary hearing June 28 with the help of a Romanian translator. He was arrested June 10 and released from the Macon County Jail on Saturday after posting a $15,000 bond on bail set at $150,000.

The woman was booked on preliminary charges of money laundering, burglary and aggravated identity theft and is yet to be formally charged. She was released from jail Friday after posting a $4,000 bond on bail set at $40,000.

In August of 2018, Mount Zion Police reported disrupting a sophisticated criminal team of Romanian origin who stole thousands of dollars from victims using doctored Visa gift cards at ATMs.

Speaking at the time, Police Chief Adam Skundberg said the arrested suspects, a 20-year-old man and three teenagers, were part of a much larger criminal enterprise that committed similar crimes all over the country.

The adult male, who later skipped bail, had told police he worked for a Chicago-based crime figure and would loot customer accounts using counterfeit credit/debit cards that were supplied to him. A sworn affidavit said he told police he was paid between $600 and $700 in return for stealing around $5,000 from ATMs in just 48 hours.

Detective Sgt. Brian Earles with Decatur police said the latest arrests of Pribegeanu and the woman had sparked intense interest from law enforcement agencies and other groups across the nation investigating similar crimes.

“I’ve had all kinds of people call me from all over the place about those two,” he said, speaking Tuesday.

“I talked to the director of investigations for a fairly large retail chain who called and she had been tracking them for a couple of years. She said she could tell when they would start and when they would stop (committing crimes) just by following them around the United States from the reports she was getting.”

A quick Internet search shows Romanian organized crime groups linked to thefts, robberies and swindles that especially target elderly victims. Two Romanian nationals charged in March in San Diego are accused of laundering more than $1.4 million from such crimes.

Earles said it has been difficult for local police to interdict roving criminal groups in the past because, by the time the crimes were reported, the criminals had gone. “They would be off to their next city and on their way,” he said.

But now technology is giving police a new edge to fight back. Pribegeanu and the women accused with him were said by police to be involved in at least three thefts from Decatur Walmart customers from May 23 through June 8, only this time police were soon hot on their trail.

Sworn affidavits said detectives had been alerted about similar crimes and a suspect vehicle to be on the lookout for in bulletins received from police in Iowa. Officers there use the same sophisticated license plate camera monitoring system as Decatur police, who quickly discovered the suspect vehicle had been recorded here when they checked their own cameras.

More detective work using this information led to the vehicle being found parked outside a motel in Champaign and Pribegeanu and the woman were arrested in adjoining rooms on the night of June 9 in a police raid.

To protect themselves from similar crimes, Earles urged shoppers to always exercise caution, especially at vulnerable times when they are loading groceries in their vehicles and a person approaches claiming to seek directions or information.

“These recent thefts targeted elderly people whose guard was down,” he added. “They just didn’t see them coming.”

