DECATUR — Approximately 1,200 city fire hydrants will be flushed and flow tested throughout April.

Decatur Fire Department crews and the Decatur Water Department will conduct the work from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

According to a press release from the city, temporary discoloration of water may occur in areas where hydrants are being tested. "No safety or health issues are associated with the discolored water, but residents should ensure the water is clear before doing laundry, as clothing could be stained," a news release stated.

A map of the areas being tested is available on the city of Decatur’s website and the Decatur Fire Department’s Facebook page.

For more information, contact the Decatur Fire Department at 217-424-2811.

