Decatur traffic stop leads to Watseka man's arrest on drug charges, police say

DECATUR — A 44-year-old Watseka man was arrested after police said he was found with methamphetamine and improperly stored cannabis during a traffic stop on Sunday.

Decatur police Sgt. Chris Copeland said officers around 4:45 p.m. saw a black Dodge Caravan pull out of a business in the 300 block of West Grand Avenue and nearly collide with another vehicle while traveling north on Edward Street.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Police conducted a traffic stop and found a white cloth containing a pipe and substance that was confirmed to be less than five grams of meth that the Watseka man acknowledged was his, Copeland said. Cannabis was also found in an improperly sealed cigar wrapper in the vehicle.

The man, who was a passenger in the vehicle, was arrested on preliminary charges related to possession of meth and cannabis. He remained in Macon County Jail on Monday with bail set at $3,000. Preliminary charges are subject to review by the Macon County State's Attorney's Office.

The driver, a 23-year-old from Watseka, was arrested after police found she had a suspended license. She was later released from jail.

A 28-year-old female passenger also was arrested on a warrant that had been issued in Vermilion County, Copeland said. She remained in jail Monday with bail set at $20,000.

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.