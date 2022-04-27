Decatur triple killer resentenced to stay in prison until he dies

DECATUR — Ruling that triple Decatur killer Contrell D. Williams is beyond any hope of redemption, a judge re-sentenced him to two natural life sentences that condemn him to die behind bars.

Williams had first been given the sentences in 1995 for a murder spree that stretched across several bloody months in the summer and fall of 1994. He had appealed and was resentenced to the twin life terms in 2018 and came back to Macon County Circuit Court from prison on Wednesday with a new appeal of his penalty.

Williams, who was 17 when he carried out the killings of two teenage boys and a 29-year-old store clerk with his teenage accomplice and cousin Tyrone L. Humphrey had raised legal issues related to his youth at the time of the crimes.

Higher court decisions have said judges should steer away from imposing life sentences on criminal youths except under exceptional circumstances where there is no chance of rehabilitation.

Williams's defense attorney Karen Ranos argued that Williams life had been blighted by growing up in an abusive, fatherless family and a tough and violent city environment.

She sought to bolster her case with expert witness Professor James Garbarino, a developmental psychologist who has studied the lives of young people who commit murder. He said a professionally-recognized testing system that analyzes the amount of trauma in a person’s life gave Williams a score of six. He said most normal Americans would get a score of between zero and one.

“Which puts Mr. Williams into the worst 3% of Americans when it comes to adversity,” he said. He added that the average score of youths who commit homicides is seven.

Violence followed Williams into prison and, in the early 1990s he attacked and stabbed a prison guard, apparently as an initiation rite so he could seek protection while incarcerated as a member of the Latin Kings gang.

Garbarino noted that Williams had been transferred to the supermax Tamms Prison for seven years for that crime and endured solitary confinement. The experience had helped him find God and turn his life around, now working with prison ministry and having earned his GED. The professor said he believed Williams could be rehabilitated.

The defendant also addressed the court, and said he was sorry. "I apologize for the murders I have committed,” said Williams, speaking while shackled hand and foot. “I know it was wrong but I am not the same person that I was; I have changed my life and I hope the court sees that.”

Ranos urged the judge to impose a lesser sentence, arguing that her client “is not irredeemable.”

But Assistant Macon County State’s Attorney Christina Mullison counter-argued that Williams should be sent right back to prison to stay there until he dies. She said claims about his blighted youth were exaggerated and said he was not so young at the time of the crimes, only nine days short of his 18th birthday when he went on the killing rampage.

“These crimes were heinous and continuous; he didn’t stop, he kept going,” she added. “And if this defendant hadn’t been caught, there would be more murders today.”

THE CRIMES

On Aug. 10, 1994, 17-year-old Shane Storm and his pal Cary Matthew Whitacre, 16, had given a ride to Williams and Humphrey. The two cousins robbed them of $50 and a ball cap before taking them to some waste ground near the Lake Decatur dam and executing them both with multiple shots to the head.

The killers struck again Sept 5, robbing the former Huck’s store on Larkdale Court. After grabbing $31 and a carton of cigarettes, they ordered clerk Sheri Ellis to lie on the floor and then shot her in the head. The cousins were also responsible for an earlier attempted murder of a Decatur convenience store owner on July 29, 1994. He was shot multiple times but managed to survive.

Family members of the victims packed the court gallery for Wednesday's hearing and several of them read victim impact statements. Kevin Moran, a nephew of Sheri Ellis, said Williams must stay in prison so he can “suffer the pain and grief I have endured over the past 27 years.”

And, fighting back tears, he added: “My Aunt Sheri never got a second chance at life, so why should you?”

Whitacre's mother, Juli, told Williams she hoped this was the last time she would have to be in the same room with him.

“I don’t ever think about you because you are an animal and the cage you live in is just where you belong,” she added.

Announcing his verdict to reimpose the twin natural life sentences, Geisler said he found nothing that would warrant leniency.

“Clearly these killings were more than a tragedy, something that never should have happened, regardless of whether somebody was 17 or 30,” he said. “I do find there was irretrievable depravity and that he (Williams) is permanently incorrigible…”

Tyrone L. Humphrey, now aged 44, had been resentenced to natural life after a sentence appeal hearing in February. It was his second resentencing.

