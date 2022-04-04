Decatur Walmart customer jailed after punching employee, fighting security guard

DECATUR — A Decatur Walmart customer was jailed after police said he punched a 17-year-old store employee in the face and then fought with a store security guard who had to wrestle the customer to the ground to control him.

A sworn affidavit from Decatur police said the trouble flared around 6:45 p.m. Saturday in the store at 4625 E. Maryland Ave. The 24-year-old customer had been asked to leave after getting into a “brief altercation” with the security officer.

The trouble continued outside, however, when the customer was accused by the security officer of haranguing himself and several employees with “insulting and derogatory names”.

The 17-year-old employee then told police the customer had approached him outside the store and hit him in the face. Police Officer Kyle Borders, who signed the statement, saw the teenager afterward and said he had a lump “the size of a ping-pong ball” forming near his left eye as he recounted his version of events.

“The victim explained he had defended himself until (the security officer) stepped in between them,” Borders said.

“The victim stated (the customer) then began intentionally striking (the security officer) multiple times on the body until the officer could restrain him on the ground.”

They were all waiting outside the store as police arrived and the customer is said to have admitted punching the 17-year-old employee. But he claimed he had been provoked after the employee and other workers followed him and began calling him names after he had been ordered to leave the store.

The customer is then quoted as telling police that “he did not recall what else took place” after the security officer intervened to restrain him.

The customer was booked on preliminary charges of aggravated battery to a peace officer and aggravated battery. A check of Macon County Jail records Monday showed he remained in custody with bail set at $15,000, meaning he must post a bond of $1,500 to be released. If he makes bail, he is banned from going to any Walmart store.

All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state's attorney’s office.

