Decatur water park will not open this summer; Independence Day events canceled

DECATUR — Add some more to the list of Decatur activities that won't be happening this summer because of COVID-19.

The Decatur Park District on Friday announced that the Splash Cove Water Park under construction in Nelson Park will be delayed and the planned Independence Day activities are being canceled.

“Following guidance provided in the Governor’s Restore Illinois Plan, we are looking at late summer before any large groups or public facilities will be able to safely open," said Bill Clevenger, the district's executive director, in a statement. "With our community’s health and safety as our primary concern, we made the difficult decision to forgo opening Splash Cove this summer."

The water park has been rising off U.S. 36 since summer 2018 and has long been a key portion of the Nelson Park lakefront development plan. Crews turned a portion of parkland just east of Overlook Adventure Mini Golf into a park with slides and pools. It is being funded by a $10.7 million alternate revenue bond to be repaid over 20 years.

Plans most recently called for the park to open by Memorial Day.