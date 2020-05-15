Decatur water park will not open this summer; Independence Day events canceled

DECATUR — Add some more to the list of Decatur activities that won't be happening this summer because of COVID-19.
The Decatur Park District on Friday announced that the Splash Cove Water Park under construction in Nelson Park will be delayed and the planned Independence Day activities are being canceled.
“Following guidance provided in the Governor’s Restore Illinois Plan, we are looking at late summer before any large groups or public facilities will be able to safely open," said Bill Clevenger, the district's executive director, in a statement. "With our community’s health and safety as our primary concern, we made the difficult decision to forgo opening Splash Cove this summer."
The water park has been rising off U.S. 36 since summer 2018 and has long been a key portion of the Nelson Park lakefront development plan. Crews turned a portion of parkland just east of Overlook Adventure Mini Golf into a park with slides and pools. It is being funded by a $10.7 million alternate revenue bond to be repaid over 20 years.
Plans most recently called for the park to open by Memorial Day.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker first issued a stay-at-home order in March, which has been extended to the end of May with some restrictions eased, including the reopening of some state parks. The state is now being reopened by region based on several factors including hospitalization rates and the rate of positive tests out of all those performed. Large gatherings are not allowed until the very end of the reopening process.
Last month, organizers of the annual Decatur Celebration announced the summer event would not be held. The coronavirus also cancelled scheduled May shows at The Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater operated by the park district. The season now opens June 12.
The park district's Fourth of July events included fireworks and other events around Nelson Park. Parks and trails, golf courses, disc golf courses, tennis and pickleball courts and dog parks remain open.
The park district statement on Friday said the guidance is "current as of today, but is a fluid and evolving situation changing by the day" and the district will continue to monitor the governor's plan, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and Illinois Department of Public Health for changes that could affect these decisions.
"As unprecedented these times have been, it would take another unprecedented shift in policy," said Chris Harrison, Decatur Park District board president, regarding the possibility of Splash Cove opening over the summer. "It would have to be mid-June, and I don't see that happening."
