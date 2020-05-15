Decatur water park will not open this summer; Independence Day events cancelled

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription.

DECATUR — Decatur Park District officials announced Friday that Splash Cove Water Park will not be opening for operation this summer.

Additionally, the district's Independence Day activities are cancelled, including the annual fireworks. The decisions were made due to the impact of COVID-19 and Gov. J.B. Pritzker's stay at home order.

“Following guidance provided in the Governor’s Restore Illinois Plan, we are looking at late summer before any large groups or public facilities will be able to safely open," said Bill Clevenger, the district's executive director, in a statement. "With our community’s health and safety as our primary concern, we made the difficult decision to forgo opening Splash Cove this summer."

The water park has been under construction since summer 2018 in Nelson Park adjacent to the Overlook Adventure Park. It had been scheduled to open Memorial Day weekend.

Pritzker earlier this month announced a multi-phase plan to reopen the state by regions if certain thresholds, including patient numbers, are met.