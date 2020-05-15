Decatur water park will not open this summer; Independence Day events cancelled

DECATUR — Decatur Park District officials announced Friday that Splash Cove Water Park will not be opening for operation this summer.
Additionally, the district's Independence Day activities are cancelled, including the annual fireworks. The decisions were made due to the impact of COVID-19 and Gov. J.B. Pritzker's stay at home order.
“Following guidance provided in the Governor’s Restore Illinois Plan, we are looking at late summer before any large groups or public facilities will be able to safely open," said Bill Clevenger, the district's executive director, in a statement. "With our community’s health and safety as our primary concern, we made the difficult decision to forgo opening Splash Cove this summer."
The water park has been under construction since summer 2018 in Nelson Park adjacent to the Overlook Adventure Park. It had been scheduled to open Memorial Day weekend.
Pritzker earlier this month announced a multi-phase plan to reopen the state by regions if certain thresholds, including patient numbers, are met.
The park district statement said the guidance is "current as of today, but is a fluid and evolving situation changing by the day" and the district will continue to monitor the governor's plan, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and Illinois Department of Public Health for changes that could affect these decisions.
Parks and trails, golf courses, disc golf courses, tennis and pickleball courts and dog parks remain open.
The coronavirus also cancelled scheduled May shows at The Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater operated by the park district. The season now opens June 12.
