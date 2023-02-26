DECATUR — A warrant has been issued for the arrest of Decatur woman Thala L. Griffin, accused of threatening a teenager during an argument by blasting a hole in the garage floor with a semi-automatic handgun.

Griffin, 47, failed to show up in Macon County Circuit Court Wednesday for a preliminary hearing on charges alleging the aggravated discharge of a weapon and aggravated assault. She has yet to enter a formal plea and had previously requested time to hire private defense counsel.

Macon County State’s Attorney Scott Rueter asked for the warrant and it was granted by Judge Lindsey Shelton and issued without bond.

The case against Griffin dates to Sept. 6, when members of the Decatur Police Department’s Community Action Team were called to a home on South Dennis Avenue. Police said they were responding to reports from a juvenile who said “(Griffin) had just fired a gun at them.”

A sworn affidavit, signed by Officer Clayton Zilz, said police spoke to the teen who had described being involved in a heated argument in the garage with the defendant.

“The (teen) stated Thala fired the Glock 45 into the garage floor in (their) direction and (Griffin) had stated something similar to the effect of, ‘If I wanted to kill you, I would have,’” Zilz added.

Other children had also witnessed the gunshot, although one is quoted as telling police the gun had been shot into the ground to scare the teen and was never pointed at the teen.

Griffin is quoted as telling police she had only armed herself with the handgun to prevent the teen from getting hold of it. She was then asked if she had fired the weapon: “Thala became emotional but did not state whether she did or did not fire the firearm,” said Zilz.

“Officers asked if it was possible the firearm accidentally discharged during the argument. Thala advised officers it was possible the firearm ‘went off’ but did not remember a loud sound or pulling the trigger.”

Zilz said the gun was seized after being found tucked inside a freezer in the garage, and multiple rounds of ammunition were later taken from Griffin's bedroom.

Griffin had been free since Dec. 30 after posting a $2,000 bond on bail previously set at $20,000. Her bail conditions had forbidden her to have contact with the teen without DCFS permission.

