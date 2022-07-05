 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Decatur woman accused of running $100,000 meth dealing operation

DECATUR — Faith L. Bishop says she is innocent of charges she ran a $100,000 methamphetamine distribution operation out of the Decatur home she shared with what police described as “school-aged children.”

A sworn affidavit said her drug dealing came to an end May 20 when the house in the 2000 block of North Woodford Avenue was raided in a joint operation by the Macon County Sheriff’s Office and Decatur police.

Detective Jonathan Roseman with the sheriff’s office said police seized more than 1,100 grams (which works out at 2½ pounds) of meth pills divided among 26 separate bags.

“The street value of the methamphetamine, when sold by the gram, is approximately $111,360,” added Roseman, who signed the affidavit. The detective said the pills were kept in a room that is used by Bishop, who shares the house with a female relative and the children.

Bishop appeared June 29 in Macon County Circuit Court and waived a preliminary hearing before pleading not guilty to a charge of dealing in meth. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Aug. 10 in the courtroom of Presiding Judge Thomas Griffith.

Bishop was released from the Macon County Jail the day after her arrest after posting a $10,000 bond on bail set at $100,000. Prosecutors had asked for bail to be set at $150,000.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

