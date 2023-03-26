DECATUR — Police said a Decatur woman needed multiple stitches to close two knife wounds after she was attacked by her former girlfriend.

A sworn affidavit from the Decatur Police Department said the two women had been involved in a heated argument outside of a downtown grocery store on Jan. 31.

The victim is quoted as telling police she had asked why her former girlfriend, Alexus S. Lowery, 25, had earlier “jumped” and attacked the victim's new girlfriend.

“(The victim) said she and Alexus began arguing and during the argument Alexus had a pocket knife in her hand,” said Officer Tanner Brummitt, who signed the affidavit.

“She stated Alexus began swinging the knife at her and stabbed her once in the left thigh and one on the right ring finger.”

The victim then drove to the hospital with her current girlfriend and received four stitches to close the thigh wound and another five stitches to seal the wound to her finger.

Police found and arrested Lowery Feb. 11. She was arraigned in Macon County Circuit Court March 14 on charges of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and aggravated domestic battery. She has yet to enter a formal plea.

Lowery asked for time to hire a defense lawyer and Judge Lindsey Shelton told her to be back in court with her attorney on April 14. Macon County Jail records show Lowery was released from custody Feb. 14 after posting a $2,000 bond on bail set at $20,000.

Her bail conditions order her to stay away from her ex-girlfriend and the ex-girlfriend’s home.

Updated mugshots from the Herald & Review Joseph A. Williams William A. Hosea Randolph Hayes Byron D. Theus Jetrevius O. Jarrett Phillip Gehrken Emmanuel White Aaron L. Hand