Decatur woman accused of trying to stage $400,000 kidnap tells judge she has no money

DECATUR — The woman accused of kidnapping a Decatur businessman and trying to ransom him back to his family for $400,000 told a judge Tuesday she was penniless and needed a court-appointed defense lawyer.

Ademeko M. Maclin-Carney, 23, appeared for an arraignment hearing in Macon County Circuit Court.

She is facing two counts of aggravated kidnapping involving a ransom demand and the use of a firearm, and a further charge of kidnapping alleging she “secretly confined” her victim.

Judge James Coryell was handed an income statement sheet by Maclin-Carney during Tuesday’s proceedings which the judge noted had been left blank. In response to questions from the judge, the defendant said she did not have a job and lacked the cash to hire a private lawyer.

“Finding she is indigent, public defender appointed,” said the judge. He then ordered a preliminary hearing to see if there is probable cause to try Maclin-Carney on the charges and scheduled that for April 13.

Maclin-Carney had been tracked down and arrested by Decatur police on March 28 after a city-wide hunt for her in the wake of the kidnapping, which happened on the morning of March 24.

A sworn affidavit said the owner of a flooring store was lured to a home in Decatur by Maclin-Carney, who had posed as a customer. Once he got there, he was pepper-sprayed and then held at gunpoint, the defendant assisted by a male accomplice who is still being sought.

The victim, who told police he had been tied up and hooded and moved around bundled in the trunk of cars, was eventually able to escape hours later and raise the alarm.

Maclin-Carney has other legal issues to deal with, too. In a separate incident dating from March 20, she faces charges of aggravated battery and mob action after police said she used a BB gun to shoot out the windows of a home in the 1300 block of North Walnut Grove. She is then accused of joining in with three other suspects who beat and kicked the homeowner to the ground.

The defendant remained in the custody of the Macon County Jail on Tuesday, with bail set at $550,000, requiring her to post a bond payment of $55,000 to be released.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

