DECATUR — A Decatur woman who brought what her victim described as a “sledgehammer” to a fist-fight, and bragged about using it in a Snapchat posting and video, is now facing preliminary charges of aggravated battery and mob action, police report.

A sworn affidavit quotes the 19-year-old victim as claiming the woman, also aged 19, had hit her in the forehead and hand with the hammer during a confrontation in the 2100 block of North Main Street on the evening of Feb. 27.

A sworn affidavit from Decatur police said the victim showed police postings from the woman’s Snapchat account which featured a picture of the victim’s injured head.

“I observed (her) to have a raised bump on her forehead, similar in size to a golf ball,” said Officer Nicholas Errett, who signed the affidavit.

“I observed a text over the photo to state ‘Knocked you right in yo (expletive)!!!’”, said Errett. “A separate post from (the woman’s ) Snapchat account was a short video of her holding what appeared to be a rubber mallet with the text ‘Hash slinging slasher.’”

The victim is quoted as telling police she had gone to HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital after she was hit for treatment for the lump on her forehead and also bruising and swelling to her left hand. “(She) advised she was told by the doctors that she did not have any broken bones,” added Errett.

The victim told police she had been sought out by the woman after getting into a fight with the woman’s sister a month earlier. “(She) said (the woman) has been trying to locate her and making posts on Snapchat that she is trying to fight her,” Errett said in the affidavit.

The woman, questioned at her family home the evening of the fight, is described as admitting being involved in the violence which she said also included several other women. Errett said she refused to say whether she had wielded a hammer as a weapon and then “(her) dad stepped in and advised her to stop talking as she wanted a lawyer.”

She was then arrested and booked on the preliminary charges and Macon County Jail records show she was released the next day after posting a $1,000 bond on bail set at $10,000; prosecutors had wanted bail set at $25,000. Her bail conditions warn her to stay away from the victim.

All preliminary charges are subject to review by the office of the state’s attorney.