DECATUR — A Decatur woman who brought what her victim described as a “sledgehammer” to a fist-fight, and bragged about using it in a Snapchat posting and video, is now facing preliminary charges of aggravated battery and mob action, police report.
A sworn affidavit quotes the 19-year-old victim as claiming the woman, also aged 19, had hit her in the forehead and hand with the hammer during a confrontation in the 2100 block of North Main Street on the evening of Feb. 27.
A sworn affidavit from Decatur police said the victim showed police postings from the woman’s Snapchat account which featured a picture of the victim’s injured head.
People are also reading…
“I observed (her) to have a raised bump on her forehead, similar in size to a golf ball,” said Officer Nicholas Errett, who signed the affidavit.
“I observed a text over the photo to state ‘Knocked you right in yo (expletive)!!!’”, said Errett. “A separate post from (the woman’s ) Snapchat account was a short video of her holding what appeared to be a rubber mallet with the text ‘Hash slinging slasher.’”
The victim is quoted as telling police she had gone to HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital after she was hit for treatment for the lump on her forehead and also bruising and swelling to her left hand. “(She) advised she was told by the doctors that she did not have any broken bones,” added Errett.
The victim told police she had been sought out by the woman after getting into a fight with the woman’s sister a month earlier. “(She) said (the woman) has been trying to locate her and making posts on Snapchat that she is trying to fight her,” Errett said in the affidavit.
The woman, questioned at her family home the evening of the fight, is described as admitting being involved in the violence which she said also included several other women. Errett said she refused to say whether she had wielded a hammer as a weapon and then “(her) dad stepped in and advised her to stop talking as she wanted a lawyer.”
She was then arrested and booked on the preliminary charges and Macon County Jail records show she was released the next day after posting a $1,000 bond on bail set at $10,000; prosecutors had wanted bail set at $25,000. Her bail conditions warn her to stay away from the victim.
All preliminary charges are subject to review by the office of the state’s attorney.
What you missed this week in notable Decatur and Macon County crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Herald and Review.
In April 2017, a top staffer in then-Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan’s office was looking to leave his job after a combined nearly 18 years working for the speaker’s office and as his political director.
A Macon County judge is taking under advisement a motion to dismiss the forgery case against a former state official accused of providing a law enforcement training waiver to former Macon County Sheriff Howard Buffett.
The body of a man found dead in a sealed wooden crate at the Lockport Lock in 1980 has been finally identified by DNA evidence, the Will County coroner’s office said.
Taylor Burris' confession in a case involving the death of a baby girl left in her care will be admissible in court, a judge ruled on Thursday.
Willie Hedden, the last of three ex-correctional officers convicted in the beating death of an Illinois prison inmate, was sentenced Wednesday to six years in federal prison.
Preliminary charges have been filed against a Decatur man for indecent solicitation of a child after requesting sex from a 15-year-old girl in Iowa.
Two Newport News inmates tunneled through their jail cell’s wall and escaped Monday afternoon, law enforcement officials said, only to be found hours later at an IHOP restaurant in Hampton.
The Decatur Police Department is seeking help in solving a robbery, this week’s crime of the week.
Police noted several screws had been “freshly screwed” into the door upon their arrival.
Formal charges of First Degree Murder have been filed Mattavius A. Anderson in the death of 20-year-old Janiah B. Thomas and her unborn child.
The Macon County coroner has identified two Decatur men killed in a shooting Friday.
Two men are dead and a 23-year-old suspect is in custody after a Friday night shooting in Decatur, police said.
A Decatur man pleaded guilty in McLean County court to one count of child pornography, a Class X felony.