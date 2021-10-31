Decatur woman arrested after battery and kicking officer, police say

DECATUR — A woman who hit a female victim in the head repeatedly with a metal pipe and then kicked the officer trying to arrest her was jailed on multiple charges Friday afternoon, police report.

Sgt. Josh Sheets said the trouble started around 3:50 p.m. when the 36-year-old assailant rushed toward a woman she knew while armed with the 1½-foot-long pipe. The victim, aged 47, fled inside a building on Cerro Gordo Street, where the assailant followed her inside.

Sheets said officers reviewed video surveillance tape showing the victim being hit in the head three times with the pipe. She also punched the victim and threw an unknown object at her before fleeing.

“Officers spoke to the victim, who advised she was upset and her head hurt,” added Sheets. “Officers observed an approximately-sized half-dollar lump on top of her head; she received medical treatment on scene.”

Recommended for you…

Sheets said officers went searching for the assailant and finally caught up with her in the 500 block of West William Street after she refused commands to stop and then tried to flee on foot.

She kicked the arresting officer in his legs during her arrest and was finally secured inside a squad car. “She then purposely slammed her head against the back partition in the squad car, which resulted in her receiving a 2-inch-long laceration to her forehead,” added Sheets. “She was taken to HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital to get treatment for that.”

Sheets said the woman later admitted to attacking the victim but said it was in revenge for an attack the day before when the victim had battered her.

The woman was jailed on preliminary charges of aggravated battery to a police officer, aggravated battery and resisting and obstructing police.

All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state attorney’s office.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.