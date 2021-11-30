Decatur woman arrested after drug sting operation, police report

DECATUR — A Decatur woman who acted as the liaison in a deal to buy methamphetamine was arrested in a police drug sting operation, a sworn affidavit said.

The Decatur Police Street Crimes Unit set up the sting with members of the Drug Enforcement Administration using a “confidential source” who acted as the buyer shopping for 112 grams (almost four ounces) of the illegal drug.

“A meeting location was agreed upon in Decatur where the transaction would occur,” said Detective Jason Hesse, who signed the affidavit.

“The confidential source was followed to the meeting location by detectives and was observed meeting with (the 36-year-old woman). She arranged for the methamphetamine distributor to come to the meeting location and conduct the transaction with the confidential source.”

Hesse said the “controlled buy” was captured on audio/video surveillance and was conducted on Jan. 20. The woman was not arrested until Nov. 23 and the affidavit did not explain the reason for the delay.

She was booked on a preliminary charge of taking part in a criminal drug conspiracy. A check of Macon County Circuit Court records shows the woman had pleaded guilty in March of 2020 to delivery of a controlled substance and been sentenced to 24 months probation.

Macon County Jail records indicate she was released from custody on Monday after posting a $7,500 bond on bail set at $75,000.

All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state attorney’s office.

