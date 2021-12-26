Decatur woman arrested after hammer attack, police report

DECATUR — Police said a Decatur woman who hit her boyfriend in the face with a hammer — and then threatened patrol officers with it — was arrested on multiple preliminary charges late Saturday night.

Sgt. Brian Earles with the Decatur Police Department said officers were called at 11:30 p.m. to an apartment in the 900 block of West Decatur Street, where they found a 48-year-old man suffering from obvious facial wounds.

Earles said other officers had been outside at the same time talking to the woman, aged 53, who was described as being “excited and agitated.” Earles said while officers were speaking with her, she picked up the hammer off a front porch and approached an officer who was inside with the victim.

“Apparently, she failed to listen to commands to stop and they (police officers and the woman) got into a small struggle over the hammer,” said Earles. “She raised it over her head as if she was going to hit an officer and officers ended up knocking the hammer from her hand; she then got arrested.”

Earles said the boyfriend had earlier told police his girlfriend had suddenly walked into his bedroom and attacked him, yelling obscenities and punching him with closed fists before grabbing the hammer and using it as a weapon.

“Apparently, she got in a couple of strikes with it, hitting him in the mouth and face, before he grabs her and throws her onto the bed,” added Earles. “He is trying to hold her down when another subject enters the apartment and helps pull the two of them apart, preventing any further violence.”

Earles said the man needed medical treatment for “injuries to his face and lower lip that appear consistent with his statement.”

The woman’s version of events, as reported by police, was that she had been trying to gather her things before leaving the apartment when her boyfriend grabbed her by the throat and dragged her to his bedroom.

“She claimed she was defending herself, but the victim and a witness contradict that story,” Earles said.

The woman was booked on preliminary charges of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, domestic battery and aggravated assault to a police officer. All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state's attorney’s office.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.