Decatur woman arrested after using umbrella as a weapon, police report

DECATUR — A Decatur woman was jailed after police report she attacked a man using an improvised weapon apparently made from a broken off section of an umbrella.

Detective Sgt. Steve Carroll with the Decatur Police Department said the 50-year-old victim suffered a wound to the stomach after the woman, aged 43, jabbed him with the foot-long section of what appeared to be a section of a metal umbrella shaft.

The violence happened about 2:30 p.m. Saturday in the 300 block of East Center Street.

“The victim said he had been drinking and hanging out on the sidewalk when the woman approached and was hanging out with him,” added Carroll.

“He said he doesn't know her but knows her name from the neighborhood. He said for no apparent reason she became aggressive and pulled out ‘a small metal pole’ and began swinging it at him and then she lunged at him.”

Patrol officers quickly found the woman walking nearby and she was arrested on charges of aggravated battery and possession of illegal drugs and drug paraphernalia.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

