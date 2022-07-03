 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, Herald & Review is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by Vieweg Real Estate
top story

Decatur woman arrested after using umbrella as a weapon, police report

  • 0

DECATUR — A Decatur woman was jailed after police report she attacked a man using an improvised weapon apparently made from a broken off section of an umbrella.

Detective Sgt. Steve Carroll with the Decatur Police Department said the 50-year-old victim suffered a wound to the stomach after the woman, aged 43, jabbed him with the foot-long section of what appeared to be a section of a metal umbrella shaft.

The violence happened about 2:30 p.m. Saturday in the 300 block of East Center Street.

Watch now: Forsyth woman pleads innocent to charges of fatally injuring baby

“The victim said he had been drinking and hanging out on the sidewalk when the woman approached and was hanging out with him,” added Carroll.

Recommended for you…

“He said he doesn't know her but knows her name from the neighborhood. He said for no apparent reason she became aggressive and pulled out ‘a small metal pole’ and began swinging it at him and then she lunged at him.”

Patrol officers quickly found the woman walking nearby and she was arrested on charges of aggravated battery and possession of illegal drugs and drug paraphernalia.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Hike through history at Lincoln Trail Homestead State Park

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News