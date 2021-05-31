Decatur woman at block party caught in gun battle, police say

DECATUR — A 26-year-old Decatur woman attending a block party early Monday had to flee in terror when she got caught-up in the middle of a gun battle, according to police reports.

The gunfire was centered around the area of the 1600 block of North Warren Street at 4:30 a.m. The woman had described seeing a man dressed in dark clothes standing amid some weedy brush off the street before the gunfire began.

“She said she started hearing gunshots and saw flashes coming from the same area she had seen the man at,” said Decatur police Detective Sgt. Chris Copeland.

“She said she ran and hid as numerous shots were fired. She then jumped into her brother’s vehicle and he drove them out of the area. Her vehicle is a red Chrysler 200 which was later found to have several bullet defects. She did not know whether the man was firing at her vehicle or firing at her.”

Copeland said officers working the scene later found 16 spent 9mm shell casings, 27 spent .40 caliber casings and one live .380 bullet and two live .40 caliber bullets located in different spots in the area of the shooting.

The detective said it appeared as if an exchange of fire between different individuals had taken place but police, as of Sunday afternoon, had received no reports of anyone being injured.

The shooting follows on from another burst of gun violence that happened around 10 a.m. Saturday in the area of North Monroe and West Garfield Avenue. A 31-year-old woman was driving through when she said her car came under fire with three bullets smashing through the front driver’s side window and another five shots also hitting the car.

Police said the driver told police it appeared the gunman had targeted her and she believed she was being shot at because of her association with a man who is the father of her child.

