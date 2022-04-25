Decatur woman battered and held prisoner, police report

DECATUR — A Decatur man who battered a female friend in his apartment and then held her prisoner until she begged on her knees to leave, was arrested and jailed, police report.

A sworn affidavit said patrol officers found the 49-year-old woman sobbing and with red marks around her neck and “rubbing her chest as she said she was still in pain.”

Officer Zach Wakeland, who signed the affidavit, said the woman described being pinned to the couch by the 58-year-old man, who pushed his knees into her chest and then slid them up to her neck, constricting her breathing.

“(She) said (he) got off of her and took her phone. She said he stood in the doorway, blocking her path to leave,” said Wakeland. “She said she begged multiple times for him to let her leave but he did not and remained in the way. She said he made her get down on both knees and beg for him to let her leave, which is when he moved.”

Wakeland said the battery occurred March 15 at the man’s home in the 1500 block of North Edward Street but did not state how long the woman had been held captive. She said she had been visiting and drinking a beer when the man suddenly turned violent.

The man was booked on preliminary charges of aggravated battery involving strangulation and unlawful restraint. A check of Macon County Jail records Monday showed he remained in custody with bail set at $30,000, meaning he must post a $3,000 bond to be released.

All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state's attorney’s office.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.