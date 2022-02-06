Decatur woman beats boyfriend, resists arrest, police report

DECATUR — A Decatur woman who was videoed beating her live-in boyfriend told police “No, no, no, I’m not going to jail” and lay on her back with “all four limbs in the air,” a sworn affidavit said.

Decatur Police Officer Kara Flannery, who signed the affidavit, said the 22-year-old woman’s ploy to avoid incarceration didn’t work out. “Officers had to use physical force to roll (her) onto her stomach and place her into handcuffs,” Flannery added.

“She then refused to walk on her own to the squad car and thus she had to be carried by officers.”

The 47-year-old victim is quoted as telling police he had been involved in an argument with his girlfriend, who had been living with him for two months, and he wanted her out of the house.

“(He) began videoing (her), which angered her even more,” said Flannery. “The video shows her slapping him repeatedly in the chest and upper body as well as slapping several items off of tables in the residence. As he was not wearing a shirt, he sustained two separate areas of linear scratches caused by her fingernails.”

This incident happened Jan. 25 and Flannery said the woman had also been arrested Jan. 3 on a charge of domestic battery involving the same victim. She had been free on bail with conditions that she stay away from her boyfriend and his home.

She was booked on new preliminary charges of violation of a bail bond, domestic battery and resisting/obstructing peace officers. New bail was set at $3,000 and Macon County Jail records show she was released Feb. 3 after posting a bond of $300.

All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state's attorney’s office.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

