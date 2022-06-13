Decatur woman caught in man's garage inflicts painful bite, police report

DECATUR — Police report that a woman bit a Decatur man on the arm after he caught her lurking in his garage.

A sworn affidavit said Antwana D. McKaufman, 28, bit down very hard on the 55-year-old victim who was trying to stop her from fleeing before police arrived.

“Officers observed an injury bleeding on (his) left forearm consistent with being bitten and it appeared significant enough that it would permanently scar (him),” said Decatur Police Officer Lucas Bray.

The officer said the victim and his 19-year-old son discovered McKaufman in the garage in the 200 block of South 19th Street just after 1 a.m. May 16.

She broke free of them after inflicting the bite, Bray added, before jumping a fence and running off. Bray said she was still running when police arrived and, after refusing shouted demands to stop, was chased down and arrested in the the 1900 block of East Wood Street.

McKaufman appeared June 8 in Macon County Circuit Court and pleaded not guilty to charges of aggravated battery involving great bodily harm and resisting police. She is due back in court for a pretrial hearing Aug. 4 and remained in the Macon County Jail on Monday with bail set at $30,000, requiring her to post a bond of $3,000 to be released.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

