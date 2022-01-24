Decatur woman caught with large amount of cannabis and a machine gun, police report

He said police also found a Smith and Wesson 9mm handgun on a nightstand and found a 9mm Glock handgun in a safe. “Upon running the serial numbers on both weapons, both weapons were found to be reported stolen out of Macon County,” Hesse added.
“The Glock 9mm was equipped with an after-market part that, based on detectives’ prior training and experience, will allow the weapon to be fired fully automatic.”
The woman was booked on preliminary charges of dealing in cannabis, being a felon in possession of a machine gun, possession of a weapon by a felon and possession of a stolen firearm. Hesse quotes the woman as confessing the weapons seized were her own and “everything in the house belonged to her.”
A check of Macon County Circuit Court records shows the woman had pleaded guilty in March of 2003 to two charges of drug possession with intent to deliver and been sentenced to 24 months probation.
Macon County Jail records indicate the woman was released the day following her arrest after posting a $10,000 bond on bail set at $100,000.
All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state's attorney’s office.
Updated mugshots from the Herald & Review
Joseph A. Williams
William A. Hosea
Randolph Hayes
Byron D. Theus
Jetrevius O. Jarrett
Phillip Gehrken
Emmanuel White
Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid