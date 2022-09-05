Decatur woman charged after assault and pepper spray attack, police report

DECATUR — A Decatur woman was arrested on a preliminary charge of aggravated battery after police said she ambushed a female victim, blasted her with pepper spray and then hit her over the head with an “unknown object.”

A sworn affidavit from the Decatur Police Department said the victim was taken to a hospital and needed three staples to close a head wound after the attack. The incident happened at a house in the 800 block of West Packard Street back on the morning of Dec. 23, and police report finding and arresting the 25-year-old suspect Aug. 16.

Officer Sean Bowsher, who signed the affidavit, said a witness to the assault told officers the victim had been lured to the address by the assailant with the intention of attacking her. The female witness said the assailant had told her this, but the affidavit does not give any motive for the assault.

The victim is quoted as telling police that her attacker had also turned her ferocity on her vehicle and had kicked it, damaging a mirror. She also said her $100 prescription glasses were smashed while she was being assaulted.

In addition to the battery charge, the 25-year-old woman was also booked on a charge of criminal damage to property. A check of Macon County Jail records shows she was released the day after her arrest after posting a $1,000 bond on bail set at $10,000. Her bail conditions forbid any contact with the victim.

All preliminary charges are subject to review by the office of the state’s attorney.