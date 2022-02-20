Decatur woman charged after pepper spray attack, police report

DECATUR — Police report that a 19-year-old woman was arrested for what was described as a “random” pepper spray attack on a mother and her teenage daughter in the parking lot of a Decatur restaurant.

A sworn affidavit said the trouble started at the El Rodeo Mexican Restaurant, 4204 N. Prospect Drive, when food was thrown at the mother and her daughter by the 19-year-old and a group with her.

“(The 47-year-old mother) stated she asked the group to stop,” said Officer Anna Oldham, who signed the affidavit.

“When she came outside, the group was waiting for her and her daughter. (The mother) advised this incident was completely random.”

The mother’s 15-year-old daughter is quoted as telling police they had both been blasted with pepper spray while sitting in her mother’s vehicle outside the restaurant.

The incident is described as happening Jan. 13 and police found and arrested the 19-year-old on Feb. 8. She was booked on two preliminary charges of aggravated battery. Macon County Jail records show the woman was released the next day after posting a $500 bond on bail set at $5,000.

Her bail conditions forbid her from going to the restaurant or having any contact with the victims. All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state's attorney’s office.

