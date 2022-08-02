Decatur woman charged with being driver for catalytic converter burglar

DECATUR — Annette M. Crockett is charged with being the hired getaway driver for a Decatur man who police accuse of traveling around Central Illinois stealing and reselling catalytic converters.

Crockett, 33, is due to appear Aug. 10 in Macon County Circuit Court for a preliminary hearing on charges of theft and possession of burglary tools. She has yet to enter a plea.

A sworn affidavit from Decatur police said she had been caught after a Macon County Sheriff’s Office deputy pulled over her vehicle at 4:35 a.m. July 2 in Decatur.

The affidavit said the passenger in the car was Mitchell R. Chapman and the vehicle was loaded with six sawn-off catalytic converters and various saw blades. Converters, part of a vehicle’s exhaust system, contain valuable materials that command high prices on the resale black market.

Crockett is quoted as telling the deputy she had earlier dropped off Chapman and another unnamed man in Maroa and had later picked them up carrying their load of stolen converters.

“Annette advised during the interview that approximately, for the past month, she has been driving Mitchell around, dropping him off while he steals catalytic converters, and then picking him back up when he is done,” said the affidavit, signed by Todd Koester, a detective with Decatur police.

“Annette advised that she gets paid a sum of money for driving Mitchell around while he commits these thefts. Annette stated that Mitchell will sell the stolen catalytic converters.”

Chapman, 35, is also charged with one count of theft and one count of possession of burglary tools. He has yet to enter a plea and is due in court Wednesday for a preliminary hearing.

Both defendants remain in the custody of the Macon County Jail. Chapman’s bail is set at $500,000, requiring him to post a bond of $50,000 to be freed. Crockett has bail set at $30,000, and must post a bond of $3,000 to get out of jail.