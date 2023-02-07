DECATUR — A Decatur woman is jailed after police accused her of having sexual intercourse repeatedly with a 13-year-old boy.

A sworn affidavit from Decatur police said the 20-year-old woman was booked on a preliminary charge of aggravated criminal sexual abuse following her arrest Saturday morning.

Detective James Knierim, who signed the affidavit, said an investigation was launched when officers were called to Decatur Memorial Hospital after receiving reports a sexual crime had been committed.

The victim, identified only as “J.N.,” is quoted as telling police he had been in a sexual relationship with the woman.

Knierim said police then questioned the suspect who said she first met the boy Dec. 27 and did not deny having intercourse with him.

“...She was unsure how old he was but mentioned to me that he doesn't look 18-years-old,” said Knierim.

The woman is then quoted as saying the boy told her he was 15-years-old but his birthday was Jan. 5 and she was “under the impression he was turning 16-years-old,” Knierim said.

“(She) advised she then had sexual intercourse with JN while knowing he was under the age of 17-years-old. She said J.N. lived with her at (at her home) from approximately January 7 until February 2.”

The defendant is then quoted as telling police her mother arrived at her house that day and told her the boy was only 13 and she had spoken to the child’s mother. The defendant’s mother then removed the boy from the house and took him back to his own mother.

Police alleged the sexual relationship didn’t stop there, however. “(The defendant) advised after learning he was only 13-years-old, she arranged and paid for an Uber to come and pick him up from his home and transport him back to her house on February 3,” Knierim said.

“It should be mentioned that J.N. advised that on the night of February 3 he and (the woman) had sexual intercourse at her residence; (she) advised she did not have sexual intercourse with J.N. after arranging for an Uber to transport him from his mother’s residence to be with her. She admitted to having sexual intercourse with J.N. approximately five times.”

A check of Macon County Jail records Tuesday showed the woman remained in custody with bail set at $50,000, requiring her to post a bond of $5,000 to be released. Prosecutors had asked for bail to be set at $100,000. If she does make bail, she is ordered to stay away from the boy and have no contact with any child under the age of 18.

All preliminary charges are subject to review by the office of the state’s attorney.

