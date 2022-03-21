Decatur woman charged with injuring officer as she fought to keep child, police report

DECATUR — A Decatur Mom was arrested after she injured one police officer and almost ran over another as she fought attempts to take her 5-year-old daughter into protective custody, a sworn affidavit said.

One officer was described as suffering a bleeding wound after the 26-year-old woman kneed him in the mouth. Earlier, she was described as jumping in her car and reversing toward another officer, who had to leap out of the way to avoid being hit.

Macon County Sheriff’s Office deputies had been on scene at the woman’s apartment in the 500 block of West Macon Street on the evening of March 4 to assist Department of Children and Family Services staff in taking the child into custody.

“If they take my kid, I’ll end up in a body bag tonight,” the woman is quoted as yelling at police. She then said “I’m going to kill myself” and ran into her apartment and locked the door.

The affidavit then describes her fleeing out a back door where she made the dash for her vehicle and got into the violent confrontation with officers. Police had to reach inside the car to disable it and then, the affidavit said, they “had to fight with (her) to get her secured in handcuffs.”

She was overpowered and booked on preliminary charges of aggravated battery to police and obstructing/resisting police.

A check of Macon County Jail records showed she was released the next day after posting a $500 bond on bail set at $5,000.

All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state's attorney’s office.

