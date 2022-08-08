Decatur woman chokes mother and then drags her with car, police say

DECATUR — A Decatur woman is accused of choking her mother before “gunning” the engine of her car and dragging the 57-year-old victim across a parking lot.

Shantell L. Brady, 38, is also accused of finishing the assault by throwing a landscape brick through the front window of her mother’s home in the 1500 block of North Poole Avenue.

Brady is due to appear for arraignment Friday in Macon County Circuit Court. She has yet to enter formal pleas on charges of aggravated domestic battery and criminal trespass.

A sworn affidavit from Decatur police said the battery dates to the early hours of July 5. Patrol officers arrived to find the mother with bruising around her neck and numerous abrasions covering her shins. She is quoted as telling police the neck bruising was from being choked while the leg wounds resulted from being dragged.

The affidavit said the mother told police she is not “on good terms” with her daughter and she is not currently allowed inside the mother’s home. The victim’s 12-year-old granddaughter stays with her however, and she said she woke up to find the girl had let Brady inside.

The mother said she ordered her to leave, and Brady retaliated by kicking over all her lawn and garden lights. In the ensuing argument, the mother said that was when Brady grabbed her by the throat before the mother broke her grip.

They were still arguing, the affidavit said, with Brady sitting in her car and the mother standing inside the open driver’s door. “(The mother) stated Shantell ‘gunned it’ or quickly accelerated backwards during their altercation,” said the affidavit, signed by Officer Justin Closen.

“(The mother) advised the door was still open and knocked her down to the pavement. She said she was dragged the length of the parking lot until Shantell stopped.”

The mother said she told her daughter ‘You’re going to jail’ and, after she went back inside her home, the brick came crashing through her window.

Brady is free after posting a $3,000 bond on bail set at $30,000.