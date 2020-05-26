Decatur woman dead in hit-and-run crash

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

DECATUR — Police are searching for a driver involved in a crash that killed a Decatur woman and injured three on Monday evening.

Decatur police in a statement said two vehicles collided at North Jasper and East Condit streets at about 9:24 p.m.

Four people were taken to a local hospital and one was later pronounced dead, police said. She is described as a 27-year-old woman.

The driver of the other vehicle "fled the scene, leaving the vehicle he was driving at the scene," the statement said.

The intersection has traffic signals. The Fatal Accident Investigation Team is investigating the incident.

