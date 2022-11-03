Decatur woman denies DUI charge involving baby injury

DECATUR — A Decatur mother is denying charges she drove drunk and crashed her car, inflicting a concussion on her 9-month-old baby who was tossed out of a child’s seat because he had not been properly secured.

Jearniqua N. Cotton, 23, appeared Wednesday in Macon County Circuit Court and waived a preliminary hearing on a charge of aggravated driving under the influence.

She also pleaded not guilty to a charge of causing circumstances that would endanger a child and two further counts of aggravated DUI involving bodily harm and an accident. She also denies driving while her license was revoked.

Court records show it’s not the first time she has been in trouble for child endangerment.

Cotton pleaded guilty to the same offense in November of 2021 and was sentenced to 12 months probation. She was also ordered to carry out 30 hours of community service work and “successfully complete parenting classes and comply with the Department of Children and Family Services.”

A sworn affidavit from Decatur police said her latest arrest came on the night of Oct. 15 when patrol officers responded to a vehicle accident at the intersection of South Maffit and East Clay streets.

Officer Brock Thoms, who signed the affidavit, said: “DPD officers observed Cotton’s infant child and car seat toppled over in the vehicle. (The baby) was not properly fastened/buckled in the child’s seat and the child’s seat was not properly fastened to the rear backseat of the vehicle.

“(The baby) was transported to Decatur Memorial Hospital after he sustained a concussion.”

Thoms said Cotton told police she had “consumed an edible that contained cannabis during dinner” and drank alcohol before the meal. Thoms said police found a half empty bottle of Apple Patron Liquor in the car and quoted Cotton as saying she had downed “six to seven shots” from the bottle.

Judge Jeffrey Geisler scheduled the charges against her for a pretrial hearing Dec. 8. She remains in the custody of the Macon County Jail with bail set at $50,000, requiring her to post a bond of $5,000 to be released.