DECATUR — Faith L. Bishop is trying to convince a judge that, despite a police raid that seized more than $111,000 worth of methamphetamine pills from a safe in her bedroom closet, she is not a drug dealer.

The bench trial for the 32-year-old Decatur woman got underway Tuesday in front of Macon County Circuit Court Presiding Judge Thomas Griffith. She denies one count of dealing in meth.

The raid had been carried out May 20, 2022 by members of the Decatur Police Street Crimes Unit which specializes in targeting illegal drugs.

The investigation was led by Macon County Sheriff’s Office Detective Jonathan Roseman, who works with the unit. He told the judge some 2½ pounds of the drug in the form of brightly colored tablets was found packed in 25 individual bags inside the safe officers had to crack open.

Assistant Macon County State’s Attorney David Perry played recordings of phone calls made from jail in which Bishop appears to show knowledge of what was contained in the safe. Roseman said a relative can be heard asking why Bishop is being charged with being a drug dealer, and said her reply is “because it was all bagged up,” referring to the contents of the safe.

“Giving further credence and knowledge that the defendant knew exactly what was inside the safe,” Roseman said.

Defense attorney Chris Amero has yet to present his case but, in earlier questioning of Decatur Police Officer Jonathan Jones, another detective involved in the investigation, Amero established a confidential source had been used to buy drugs from Bishop on multiple occasions before the home raid occurred.

Amero then focused heavily on the kind of drugs the source was being sent to buy, which were originally thought to be ecstasy pills, not methamphetamine.

“Now when you started messing with this confidential source, you had to set up some sort of deal, now I don't want to say ‘deal’, but you had to set it up with the confidential source to go to Miss Bishop to buy ecstasy pills, correct?”

Jones said that was right, and confirmed the pills later tested positive for methamphetamine. He also said the confidential source, known only as “Pat Doe”, had been sent back to buy more drugs. “And again the confidential source goes to Miss Bishop’s home, makes a purchase, at which point you state Doe turned over a quantity of suspected ecstasy pills, correct?” asked Amero.

Jones said the description of events, taken from police reports, was correct.

Amero later cross-examined expert witness Aaron Roemer, who works for the State Police Crime Laboratory and had tested dozens of the seized pills.

Roemer described them all as “clandestine” tablets made by someone with access to a pill press. Amero again narrowed his questions to the type of drug in the pills.

“There was a time when tablets like this were MDMA or ecstasy,” Roemer said. “From what I understand, methamphetamine is more affordable now… so we do see the majority of these tablets are now methamphetamine whereas at one time it used to be MDMA.”

The case ran out of time Tuesday before Amero could show further where he was going with his client’s defense. Due to scheduling issues, it was unclear whether the trial will resume this week.

Bishop, who is free after posting a $10,000 bond on bail set at $100,000, has already turned down a plea deal that would have seen her serve nine years at 75%.

Griffith had warned her at the start of the trial that, if convicted, she will be taken into custody immediately and faces a minimum sentence of 15 years.

