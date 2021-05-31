Decatur woman escapes injury after car hit by 8 bullets, police say

DECATUR — A Decatur woman was lucky to escape with her life Saturday morning when a gunman pumped eight bullets into her car, three of them smashing in through the front driver’s side window, police report.

Sgt. Brian Earles with the Decatur Police Department said all the shots managed to miss the 31-year-old, who said she was driving in the area of North Monroe and West Garfield Avenue around 10 a.m. when she came under fire.

“And amazingly enough, she was not hit,” added Earles.

× Please log in to keep reading. {{featured_button_text}} Enjoy unlimited articles at one of our lowest prices ever.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

He said the woman had called in to report the attack about 20 minutes after officers had already arrived on scene in response to several shots-fired reports called in by witnesses.

“The callers had said there were nine to 10 rounds that were fired and we showed up and found 12 spent .45 caliber shell casings and one live round in the middle of the intersection,” Earles said. “We interviewed some neighbors who said a Black male, aged 19 or 20 years old, 5 feet, 6 inches tall, average build, was seen running away from the scene.”

Earles said the driver believed she was deliberately targeted by the gunman, and told police she may have been singled out because of her association with a man who is the father of her child. Police are continuing to investigate.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.