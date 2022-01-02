 Skip to main content
Decatur woman finds knock on door was really gunfire, police report

Decatur police officers wait while Ameren Illinois linemen crack open a gas meter that had been hit by a bullet. The officers were looking for evidence and managed to recover a bullet fragment from the meter. READ MORE HERE.

DECATUR — Police report that a Decatur woman disturbed in the early morning hours by what she thought was someone pounding on her front door later discovered her house had been hit by gunfire.

Sgt. Josh Sheets with the Decatur Police Department said the 26-year-old woman told officers she heard the sound around 2 a.m. to 2:30 a.m. Saturday at her home in the 2100 block of North Woodford Street.

“She said she heard thumps like someone knocking and didn’t know what it was,” said Sheets. “She said she went to the door and no one was there. Later, she woke up in the morning and found her house had been hit by gunfire.”

Patrol officers counted four bullet holes in the exterior of the house. One of the bullets had hit the bedroom wall of the woman’s daughter, and a bullet fragment was found lodged in a wall above the bedroom closet.

18-year-old arrested in fatal Christmas Eve Decatur shooting, police say

Sheets said another shot had penetrated the house and zipped through a garbage can before striking a kitchen counter.

“Officers talked to a neighbor who said around 2:15 a.m. he was woken up by the sound of approximately five gunshots, but he didn’t see anything,” added Sheets.

Sheets said the woman had no idea why her home would be targeted.

Anyone with information about the incident can contact the police department’s investigation division at (217) 424-2734 or Crime Stoppers at (217) 423-TIPS.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

