Decatur woman gets 18 month sentence after hammer attack

DECATUR — Kimiko L. Schultz, the Decatur woman who hit a man in the face with a hammer in a Christmas Day attack and was disarmed moments before she could use it to strike a cop, was sent to prison for 18 months Thursday.

The sentence came despite pleas to save her from incarceration by her employer who testified in Macon County Circuit Court. Schultz had pleaded guilty in a deal to a charge of aggravated assault on a peace officer with a sentence cap of three years.

Her employer, Donald Martin, told Judge Jeffrey Geisler that the 54-year-old defendant had been working for his firm as a housekeeper since she got out of jail Feb. 9 following her Christmas Day arrest.

He said he didn’t think Schultz would last long as an employee at first, but she had since proved herself with sheer hard work. “She has changed, she is a good employee, she is very dedicated and she has turned out to be more than just an employee to us, she is family,” he added.

A sworn affidavit from Decatur police about the crime said officers arrived late Christmas night to a home in the 900 block of West Decatur Street to find a 49-year-old man with facial wounds in what was described as a domestic battery incident.

The man said Schultz had burst into his bedroom where he was in bed with his girlfriend and punched him in the face while yelling obscenities and then used the hammer to “strike him in the mouth and face as well,” according to the affidavit.

Officer Nicholas Stankiewicz said another officer was talking to the victim when Schultz marched into the room “at a brisk pace with the hammer in her right hand” and was heading straight for the male victim.

Stankiewicz said she refused repeated commands to drop the hammer and kept approaching. And when another officer tried to stop her, she “raised the hammer above her head… as if ready to strike him” before she was finally overpowered.

Schultz apologized to the court and said she was turning her life around now with a job and mental health treatment and pleaded for another chance.

Defense attorney Steve Jones argued for a sentence of probation and urged the court to recognize the efforts she has made to transform herself after a long criminal history. “This is someone who deserves something more than just being warehoused,” he said.

But Assistant State’s Attorney Timothy Tighe said there was nowhere else to go for Schultz but prison. He said, after a track record of theft and other convictions, she has been sentenced to probation, short jail terms, conditional discharge, prison and both in and out-patient mental health treatment.

“Basically every sentence option under the sun has been tried but here we are again because she assaulted a police officer with a hammer,” he said.

“At some point, protection of the public becomes paramount.”

The judge said he agreed but didn’t go with Tighe’s sentence recommendation, which was for Schultz to get the full three years allowed under the sentencing agreement.