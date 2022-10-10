Decatur woman gets 4 year sentence for drugs, not theft

DECATUR — Annette M. Crockett, the Decatur woman accused of being the getaway driver for a serial catalytic converter thief, was sent to prison for four years — but not for that offense.

Crockett was sentenced Oct. 6 in Macon County Circuit Court after taking a plea deal that saw her admit to possession of methamphetamine with intent to deal in the illegal drug.

Court records show that prosecutors with the office of Macon County State’s Attorney's Office then agreed to drop charges of theft and possession of burglary tools related to the thefts.

Those offenses, which the 33-year-old Crockett had denied, are class 3 and 4 felonies. The drug charge she pleaded guilty to is a class 1 felony and carries a heftier sentencing range. Prosecutors often agree to drop lesser charges if a defendant is being sentenced at the same time on more serious offenses.

A Decatur police affidavit accused Crockett of being involved in the theft of the converters, an expensive part of vehicle exhaust systems, after her car had been stopped in the early hours of July 2 by a Macon County Sheriff’s Office deputy.

The affidavit said the vehicle she had been driving was packed with six converters that had been sawn off victims’ vehicles by 36-year-old Mitchell R. Chapman, also of Decatur. He was a passenger in her car.

“Annette advised during an interview that approximately, for the past month, she has been driving Mitchell around, dropping him off while he steals catalytic converters and then picking him back up when he is done,” said Decatur Police Det. Todd Koester, who signed the affidavit.

“Annette said she gets paid a sum of money for driving Mitchell around while he commits these thefts.”

Mitchell has pleaded not guilty to charges of theft and possession of burglary tools. He is due back in court for a pretrial hearing Nov. 7. The defendant remains in the custody of the Macon County Jail with bail set at $500,000, requiring him to post a bond of $50,000 to be released.