DECATUR — Felicia Daniels, the Decatur woman who launched a sudden attack on a stranger at a bus stop in front of the stranger’s frightened child, has been sentenced to 24 months probation.

Daniels, 65, appeared in Macon County Circuit Court on April 14 and took a plea deal negotiated by Chief Public Defender, Michelle Sanders. She admitted to a charge of criminal damage for breaking the 39-year-old female victim’s glasses while a further charge of aggravated battery was dismissed.

A sworn affidavit from Decatur police said the attack dated to the morning of October 8 in the 800 block of West Main Street as the victim walked her young daughter to the bus stop.

Daniels had accused the woman of trying to kill her and was then described as punching her repeatedly in the face as the victim tried to defend herself. Police said the attack was stopped by a male passer-by who told Daniels to leave.

Police described Daniels as a person previously known to them as having “mental health/substance abuse concerns” and, when questioned, she had made claims that “someone had tried to hire someone to kill her.”

As part of her sentencing, Judge Jeffrey Geisler ordered Daniels to undergo a mental health evaluation and complete any recommended treatment. She was also ordered to stay away from the victim.

2023 mugshots from the Herald & Review Lourash Hirstein Phillip Gehrken Joseph A. Williams Jetrevius O. Jarrett Edwards King-Woods