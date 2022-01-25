Decatur woman had large amount of cannabis, machine gun: police

DECATUR — Police raiding a Decatur woman’s home searching for illegal drugs said they found plenty, and also seized several weapons including a handgun converted into a fully automatic weapon.

A sworn affidavit from Decatur police said the raid was carried out Friday afternoon at the 39-year-old woman’s address in the 800 block of West Packard Street.

Police listed seizing more than four pounds of cannabis along with digital scales and boxes of sandwich bags in the woman’s bedroom.

“The amount of cannabis located was also a distribution amount, based on detectives’ prior training and experience,” according to Detective Jason Hesse, who signed the affidavit.

He said police also found a Smith and Wesson 9mm handgun on a nightstand and found a 9mm Glock handgun in a safe. “Upon running the serial numbers on both weapons, both weapons were found to be reported stolen out of Macon County,” Hesse added.

“The Glock 9mm was equipped with an after-market part that, based on detectives’ prior training and experience, will allow the weapon to be fired fully automatic.”

The woman was booked on preliminary charges of dealing in cannabis, being a felon in possession of a machine gun, possession of a weapon by a felon and possession of a stolen firearm. Hesse quotes the woman as confessing the weapons seized were her own and “everything in the house belonged to her.”

A check of Macon County Circuit Court records shows the woman had pleaded guilty in March of 2003 to two charges of drug possession with intent to deliver and been sentenced to 24 months probation.

Macon County Jail records indicate the woman was released the day following her arrest after posting a $10,000 bond on bail set at $100,000.

All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state's attorney’s office.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

