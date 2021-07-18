Decatur woman has tire slashed and window broken, police report

DECATUR — A Decatur woman had her vehicle tire slashed and the front window of her home smashed early Saturday, police report.

Detective Sgt. Chris Copeland said the window damage was done around 1:50 a.m. and the tire damage between 1 a.m. and 1:50 a.m. at the 52-year-old woman’s address in the 600 block of West Harrison Avenue.

“She says that there is one person who has been harassing her and her daughter, and she has also been having issues with a neighbor, so it could have been one of those two people,” Copeland added.

He said the tire was slashed with a 2-inch-long cut but it was not clear what was used to break the house window. Police investigations into the incident are continuing.

