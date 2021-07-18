 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Decatur woman has tire slashed and window broken, police report

{{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — A Decatur woman had her vehicle tire slashed and the front window of her home smashed early Saturday, police report.

Detective Sgt. Chris Copeland said the window damage was done around 1:50 a.m. and the tire damage between 1 a.m. and 1:50 a.m. at the 52-year-old woman’s address in the 600 block of West Harrison Avenue.

Police say Decatur woman bites man's thumb, smashes windows, tries to burn down apartment

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

“She says that there is one person who has been harassing her and her daughter, and she has also been having issues with a neighbor, so it could have been one of those two people,” Copeland added.

He said the tire was slashed with a 2-inch-long cut but it was not clear what was used to break the house window. Police investigations into the incident are continuing.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

COVID cases in athletes' village puts pressure on IOC

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News